BREAKING: Small Tucson child dies following shooting at midtown home
A small child was shot and killed at a home on the 800 block of west Roger Road on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | May 5, 2020 at 5:01 PM MST - Updated May 5 at 5:02 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A small child has died after an apparent accidental shooting at a home in midtown Tucson, authorities said.

Sgt. Pete Dugan, a spokesman with the Tucson Police Department, said it happened around 1 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of West Roger Road.

The small child, whose age was not disclosed, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Dugan said the child’s family was at home at the time of the shooting and it appears to be self-inflicted.

Detectives with the TPD’s Child Physical Abuse Unit investigating, Dugan said.

