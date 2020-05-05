Community Food Bank serves over 1,000 families at Kino Stadium

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona started handing out food at a new location on Tuesday, May 5.
The new site is under the covered parking areas at Kino Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Thanks to the shade, staff, volunteers, and National Guard service members were able to distribute food in a safe and healthy manner.
Over a thousand cars stopped by the new spot thanks to the increase in space.
All the food bank asked of people was for them to have a photo ID on hand and to stay in their cars.
Despite the large crowd, workers said they had enough food and supplies for any neighbor in need.
“Right now, just to reassure everyone, the food bank is here to serve. All of our agency partners are here to serve. If you’ve never received food support before but you need it now, please seek it out. We’re here for you,” Michael McDonald, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, said.
If Tuesday’s pick-up event didn’t fit in your schedule, don’t worry. They’ll be distributing food at the stadium from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
They are also doing this in more than one location, on different days and at different times.
For more information, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.