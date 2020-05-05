Fact Finders: What to do if COVID-19 relief check doesn’t include money for dependents

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The most up-to-date information from the IRS states residents can get that money when they file their 2020 tax return.
Speaking of dependents, there’s a big deadline for some Supplemental Security Income or Department of Veterans Affairs beneficiaries.
Filers must let the IRS know they have dependents by today, May 5, 2020. That’s in order to get the $500 for each dependent.
To do that, residents can use the non-filers tool on IRS.gov.
If you miss that deadline, right now the IRS is saying you will get the standard amount and then you can apply for the additional money for your dependents when you file your 2020 taxes.
