FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello Record Breaking Heat... Again!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F! Record-breaking heat!
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.
