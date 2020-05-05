FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello Record Breaking Heat... Again!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 5, 2020 at 4:25 AM MST - Updated May 5 at 4:25 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 101F.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the low-60s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 105F! Record-breaking heat!

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a high of 100F.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low-90s.

