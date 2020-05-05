Open roads encourage speeding as result of COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - During the pandemic, once crowded streets have become empty and for many drivers, an open road is an open invitation to press the pedal to the metal.
“There’s a sentiment out there that you can drive any way you want to and you will not get stopped,” said Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier. “
Well that’s incorrect.
“Incorrect but a common misconception these days,” Peggy on Facebook says. “More speeders because they think police will not pull them over”
Think again. Deputies are on the prowl.
"I asked them to step up enforcement of egregious traffic violations,” Napier said.
According to the Governor’s Highway Safety Association, highway speeds of more than a hundred miles an hour are more common now, more and more drivers are exceeding posted limits by 20 to 40 miles an hour and car crashes, while fewer these days, are more serious.
"I see a lot of careless, aggressive driving in the community and that's simply not acceptable," Napier said.
The hope is people get through this safely. Even with fewer cars on the road, but with the ramped up speeds, pedestrians hit and killed on our streets have remained the same year to year.
Vehicle deaths are up. The contributing factor — speed.
