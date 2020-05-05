Sen. Victoria Steele says entire wing of Tucson nursing home tests positive for COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Senator Victoria Steele said an entire wing of a nursing home in Tucson has tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet on May 5, 2020.
KOLD News 13 contacted Senator Steele’s office and was told she was referring to the Life Care Skilled Nursing Facility. Sen. Steele declined to comment.
KOLD News 13 has contacted Life Care Skilled Nursing Facility and the Pima County Health Department for confirmation. At the time this article was written, Life Care Skilled Nursing Facility has not yet responded and the Pima County Health Department says they can not report anything specific on the location.
