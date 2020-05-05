Tucson Fire Department saves puppy trapped in construction pit

Tucson Fire Department saves puppy trapped in construction pit
A puppy from Pima Animal Care Center was rescued from a construction site on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Crews with the Tucson Fire Department saved the pup from a 15-feet-deep pit. (Source: Pima Animal Care Center via Twitter)
May 5, 2020 at 3:08 PM MST - Updated May 5 at 3:09 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Tucson puppy is out of a hole and, hopefully, into a home after crews with the Tucson Fire Department pulled the dog from a construction site.

Little A705664, a puppy at the Pima Animal Care Center, fell into a 15-feet-deep pit at a home under construction, according to a tweet from TFD. The puppy was neck-deep in water and shivering, a tweet from PACC stated.

However, after TFD gave A705664 some food and water and the dog was “good to go.”

Now, all this pup needs is a name and a forever home.

For more information on how to adopt or foster animals click here.

