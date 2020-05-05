Tucson Fire Department saves puppy trapped in construction pit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One Tucson puppy is out of a hole and, hopefully, into a home after crews with the Tucson Fire Department pulled the dog from a construction site.
Little A705664, a puppy at the Pima Animal Care Center, fell into a 15-feet-deep pit at a home under construction, according to a tweet from TFD. The puppy was neck-deep in water and shivering, a tweet from PACC stated.
However, after TFD gave A705664 some food and water and the dog was “good to go.”
Now, all this pup needs is a name and a forever home.
For more information on how to adopt or foster animals click here.
