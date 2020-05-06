Arizona nonprofits feel the financial impact of COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A study released by Arizona State University shows close to 20 percent of nonprofits in the state won’t be able to meet payroll in eight weeks and 80 percent have seen a reduction in normal services.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona is just one of the nonprofits having to make a shift in operations. Most of the in-person meetings between mentors and mentees have moved to virtual platforms.
Ted Tengel, a Big Brother with the program, mentors Travis Grant, both have kept in contact via FaceTime. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, they would frequent arcades and restaurants together. The shift to virtual hangouts, however, has not been all bad.
“What it did was provide an opportunity to be really, really vulnerable,” Tengel said.
Tengel said both he and Grant found themselves more comfortable in their own home settings and in their “comfort zones.” It was also important for them to keep up their regular get-togethers.
“I’m still glad to see him,” Grant said.
Going virtual is not the only adjustment for many nonprofits. According to a survey by the Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits, 98 percent of organizations have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.
“We’re going to have a shortfall of about $174,000 this year,” said Veronica Saiz, with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona.
Saiz said they estimated the loss without their major in-person fundraising events, as well as an economic turndown. The same survey estimates state-wide nonprofits have lost nearly $40 million dollars during the pandemic.
“It means we’ll have to be very tight with our staff, which means we can’t hire this year,” Saiz said.
The Alliance of Arizona Nonprofits reports nearly 2,000 nonprofit employees have been furloughed in Arizona in the last few months.
Ben’s Bells Project, another local nonprofit, said spring is usually a busy time for them. In an email, the organization said they had to postpone their signature event, “A Celebration of Kindness” that usually brings in about $30,000 and are losing about $20,000 dollars in revenue from merchandise sales.
Ben’s Bells officials said their studios in Phoenix and Connecticut are both temporarily closed, with the employees at those locations on furlough.
“We do have a core group of staff that are continuing to create educational materials for families to use at home,” said Helen Gomez, executive director of Ben’s Bells Project. “The rest of our staff are producing handmade merchandise, fulfilling online sales and are keeping things going so we're ready to rebuild when the time comes.”
Saiz said Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona will still fund matches and make new ones but won’t be able to grow as they had anticipated. Although now is a more important time than ever for youth to have strong leaders, she said.
“The need is super urgent to connect our youth and have those mentors,” Saiz said.
Youth on Their Own, a dropout prevention program that supports the high school graduation and continued success of homeless youth, said they have also lost out on some revenue while providing more.
For the first time ever, the organization is providing summer stipends for teens during the COVID-19 outbreak. However, they said they will have to cut all major marketing funds for the rest of the year.
ASU’s survey of nonprofits showed there is an increase in demand for many nonprofit services as they are facing revenue shortfalls. According to the report, Arizona nonprofits represent $8.3 billion in annual wages.
“Arizona’s nonprofits are a vital part of the economic and social fabric of our state, and citizens everywhere rely on these organizations for everything from emergency services to cultural enrichment,” said Dr. Robert Ashcraft, executive director of ASU’s Lodestar Center for Philanthropy and Nonprofit Innovation and Saguaro Professor of Civic Enterprise.
Many nonprofits are urgently trying to raise money, to donate to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Southern Arizona, go here. Ben’s Bells Project is asking for donations here, and Youth on Their Own has an emergency fund.
