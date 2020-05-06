AZDHS says they will no longer use group of UA, ASU modelers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services says it will no longer use a group of University of Arizona and Arizona State University modelers to guide the state going forward in its battle against the coronavirus.
In a statement released by ADHS to KOLD News 13, the agency thanked the workgroup but said it was moving in another direction.
This is part of the email:
“We appreciate the work of the talented professionals who assisted our team of public health professionals and experienced epidemiologists in developing a state model. The department established the partnership to provide an additional model for consideration. This model was completed on April 20, 2020.
With months of data now available, we have shifted our primary focus from predictive models to using all of our real-time, Arizona specific data to assess the health of our healthcare system and evaluate the trend of our cases to make decisions that are best for Arizona. This and other data can be found on our COVID-19 data dashboard, which recently received an A+ for data quality by COVID Tracking.”
The state says it may ask the work group to help this fall if the flu season requires it.
But the pause in the work of the universities is raising some eyebrows.
Tucson’s Mayor, Regina Romero tweeted “this is very concerning.”
United States Senator, Kyrsten Sinema responded “anyone else see a problem here?”
And State Senator, Victoria Steele tweeted “Wow, oh no, are you kidding me.”
“The pausing now doesn’t sound good,” said University of Arizona scientist Michael Worobey, PhD.
“We need more information not less.”
The biggest concern is the state of Arizona is easing restrictions at a time deaths and cases continue to rise, which most agree is a time when the state needs a look into the future.
“What will happen is we’ll just have less insight into what’s going on and what’s likely go to go on,” Worobey said. “At precisely the time we’re making changes that are favorable to the new virus.”
The number of cases is still rising as are the number of deaths in Arizona as the Governor eases changes in the business community.
Some retail shops have been allowed to open on a restricted basis and next week restaurants will be allowed to offer indoor dining, again under a set of guidelines.
Those are guidelines but are not mandatory, which has many worried.
“It’s not a great time t have less information and less understanding,” Worobey said. “We’re up against a really difficult enemy here.”
Members of the workgroup did not respond to a request for an interview.
