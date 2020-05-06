Crews search for young hiker in Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rescue teams with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Rural Metro Fire Department are searching for a child in distress hiking in the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area.
Teams were called out to the area at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday and are trying to locate the young hiker, according to an email from Deputy Marissa Hernandez with PCSD.
Battalion Chief John Walka with Rural Metro Fire said the hiker on the Seven Falls Trail complained of difficulty breathing.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
