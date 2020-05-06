Fact Finders: Understanding new labor and employment laws when reopening

For some employees who are asked to return to work, they are not going to want to return or be able to return for a variety of reasons, said Post. Employees can be protected under the new statues if they have an underlying health issue and have a doctor’s note to not return due to a risk of contracting COVID-19. It may also apply to an employee who now has to take care of a child who is not in school or daycare due to closures from the virus.