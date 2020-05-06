FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in Place!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 6, 2020 at 4:17 AM MST - Updated May 6 at 4:17 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place for Tucson west. Sunny skies with a high of 105F! Record-breaking heat!

TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high in the upper 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 10% chance of rain. Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

