FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Excessive Heat Warning in Place!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
WEDNESDAY: Excessive heat warning in place for Tucson west. Sunny skies with a high of 105F! Record-breaking heat!
TONIGHT: Clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: Mainly sunny with a high in the upper 90s.
SUNDAY: 20% chance of thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
MONDAY: 10% chance of rain. Sunny with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
