Group gives gift cards to veterans negatively affected by COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As COVID-19 continues to spread, many Americans are experiencing a significant financial shock, and military families are no exception.
Tucson Veterans Serving Veterans is taking action to help service members.
On Wednesday and Friday, May 6 and 8, veterans and their families affected by the pandemic will receive Walmart gift cards.
They can be used to purchase food, household goods, even to pay a utility bill.
Cards will be handed out at the Kino Soccer Fields from 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. each day.
TVSV has over 300 cards to give out. Gift card amounts and additional money cards will be distributed based on family size and need.
While the cards aren't much, volunteers just hope they help.
“To see someone walk up that you have worn a uniform with or served alongside and they come up to get a gift card for food for their family, it’s something that makes me want to come back every single day,” said Deborah Martinez-Garibay, TVSV program manager.
In order to receive a gift card, the veteran must be referred to TVSV. The following information must be provided:
- Veteran’s name
- Referring agency
- Referring person
- Number of dependents
- 1-2 sentence statement of the veteran’s situation/need
Any of the following agencies can refer a veteran:
- SAVAHCS
- DES Employment
- Pima County Kino Veteran Center
- Pay it Forward Tucson
- TVSV
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.