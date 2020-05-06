King Yates gets life in prison for killing wife in Tucson in 2016

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson man convicted of fatally shooting his wife years ago will spend the rest of his life in prison.
King Nathaniel Raffa Yates was in court Wednesday, May 6, and was sentenced to natural life on a charge of first-degree murder.
Authorities said Yates fatally shot 24-year-old Cassandra Yates in November 2016. He was convicted on the murder charge in February 2020.
King Yates, 26, is also accused of killing his cellmate Branden Roth in April 2017. For that case, Yates has a status conference set for 9 a.m. Monday, July 20.
King Yates has been in and out of courtrooms for several years, according to documents.
A week before Cassandra was shot, King Yates was indicted for possessing a firearm as a felon. In May 2012, he was sentenced to jail time and community service for drug charges. He violated probation twice, which included making harassing phone calls.
He was released in November 2013 and was arrested on drug charges less than a year later. Yates was released in September 2016 when he was found not guilty.
Leading up to his recent murder conviction, he had several competency hearings.
