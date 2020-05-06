A Mountain could turn blue to show support for healthcare workers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The iconic "A" atop A Mountain could be turning blue to honor healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
Officials with the Tucson Medical Center said they came up with the idea because most of the events for National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week had to be canceled due to the coronavirus.
When they presented the idea to city and county leaders they said the response was very positive.
They say this would mean so much to not just TMC but to all healthcare workers in our community.
“I believe that it will give them a sense of pride. It gives us a sense that the community is with us and the community understands the value of the healthcare worker,” said Julia Strange, vice president of Community Benefit, Tucson Medical Center.
TMC believes this idea will move forward and they will turn the "A" blue. They are just working out how and when.
