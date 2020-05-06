Pima County drafting own protocols for reopening restaurants, survey released to public

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is drafting it’s own protocols for reopening restaurants and surveying the community for feedback.
The survey will help the health department understand which health measures are viewed as more or less important when choosing which restaurants to dine in after they reopen.
The feedback will help determine best practice guidelines. You can take the survey, HERE.
In a memorandum sent to Restaurant and Bar Subcommittee, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest guidelines were “nonspecific regarding any new temporary regulation to minimize or prevent the spread of COVID-19."
While the letter suggests the county can’t implement its own standards above state rules, it mentions the ability to outline best health practices.
“It is our belief that while the County cannot require certain standards, we should, as a public health agency, be able to recommend best public health standards,” Huckelberry said.
