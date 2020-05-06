President Trump tours Arizona plant making N-95 masks, without one

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - President Donald Trump made a cross-country trip Tuesday for a first-hand look at how Honeywell has shifted gears in production during the coronavirus outbreak.
The president landed in Phoenix just after 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, and traveled to the Honeywell facility.
“I’m thrilled to be here in the fabulous state of Arizona, I love Arizona," Trump said when he took the podium at the Honeywell facility near Sky Harbor International Airport.
In March, Honeywell announced the manufacturing expansion in Phoenix, coupled with previously announced new production in Rhode Island. According to the company, the production sent masks to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. At the time, Honeywell said hiring was already underway for an estimated 500 or more new jobs in Arizona, which will bring the total between both operations to 1,000.
Trump opted to not wear a mask as he toured the facility making 20 million N-95 masks a month for healthcare workers and others in need across the country.
Trump had said he would don a face mask if the factory was “a mask environment,” but in the end, he wore only safety goggles during the tour. Nearly all factory workers and members of the press, as well as some White House staff and Secret Service agents, wore masks. Senior White House staff and Honeywell executives did not.
“You make America proud, you really do and I want to thank you, that’s why I am here," the President said to Honeywell staff Tuesday.
Outside the facility, supporters showed up to several Honeywell locations in hopes of seeing the president en route to this destination. Supporters told KOLD News 13 they were happy with how the president has handled the coronavirus response.
“I think the president did a great job with the information that was given to him," said Stacey Goodman. “I was a good citizen for six weeks. I stayed in my house, only out to go shopping. And that six weeks is up, now it’s time to get back to business, put people to work again.”
“Once we got a grip on it and we knew what we were facing, I think he handled it as good as he could’ve been," said Timothy Bond, a healthcare worker. “It’s time to move on, we need to be careful, of course, but it’s time to get going.”
The supporters said they want to get back to business. With more information about the virus and necessary protection, like the N-95 masks, being manufactured, Trump said it is the direction the country is moving.
“We can’t keep our country closed for the next five years. You can say there might be a recurrence, and there might be. Most doctors or some doctors say it will happen. It will be a flame and we’re gonna put the flame out," Trump said. "We’ve learned a lot, we’ve learned a lot about the coronavirus.”
When asked about the Coronavirus Task Force winding down, the president said he believes it’s time to move to the next phase in response.
“I think that, as far as the task force, Mike Pence and the task force has done an amazing job,” Trump said. "We’re now looking at a little bit of a different form and that form is safety and opening. We’ll have a different group set up for that. "
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.