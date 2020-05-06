Tucson barbershop prepares to reopen Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hair salons and barbershops in Arizona can reopen on Friday. Barbers at London Town Barbershop in Tucson will wear masks and disinfect their stations between every client.
Barbershop owner, Nick DeBaca, has removed chairs to help promote social distancing and is asking guests to wear masks, too.
“We are strongly encouraging them to wear a mask,” he said. “Obviously we have to perform some face shaves and beard trims so they can remove it at that point.”
Each barber will have hand sanitizer at their station for guests to use. The barbershop is adding extra time to each appointment to make sure employees can adequately clean their stations. He said an appointment usually takes about 40 minutes but is now allotting 60 minutes.
"We decided to just go for an hour for this first go around, which is obviously going to effect our income," he said. "We just feel we need to do the right thing coming back into this."
DeBaca said he and his employees are happy to reopen and accept clients again.
"We kind of have a running joke that we are going to be fixing a lot of quarantine cuts and a lot of YouTube haircuts that they tried to do," he said.
The barbershop got its own makeover during the time it was closed due to COVID-19. Debaca renovated the shop, replacing the floors, repainting and giving the space a more modern look.
"It gave me an opportunity to get in here and do what I wanted to do," he said.
"So that was nice to actually have a fresh clean place, a clean slate so to speak to reopen."
COVID-19 has caused many changes for businesses as they reopen. For now, Debaca is embracing the new normal.
“It’s going to be different, things are going to take a little longer and things may be obviously frustrating, but we are excited to get back and implement the new changes,” he said.
