Tucson International Airport makes changes during the COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson International Airport is seeing a small uptick in passenger numbers and officials are hoping this continues as more states re-open and flights return.
Before you pack your suitcase and take off, though, there are some changes to note.
“I’m hearing by the end of the month, all of the airlines will require people to travel with facemasks,” said Danette Bewley, the president and CEO of the Tucson Airport Authority (TAA).
Some airlines will offer facemasks while others won’t, so it’s a good idea to check your airline’s policy first.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) also released the following guidelines:
- TSA Employees will routinely clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces
- Workers will use a fresh pair of gloves in between passengers (upon request)
- Social distancing measures will be in place wherever possible, including spacing out individuals who enter the checkpoint queue through visual reminders/stickers on the floor
- Passengers are permitted up to 12 ounces of liquid hand sanitizer (more than 3 times the standard allowance) in their carry-on bags, as well as individually-packaged alcohol or anti-bacterial wipes and jumbo containers of hand wipes
- Passengers may wear a facemask, but a TSA officer may ask them to adjust it or temporarily remove it during the screening process
- Personal items such as wallets, keys or phones must be placed inside the passenger’s carry-on bag to be screened through the X-ray system
- TSA officials recommend passengers wash their hands directly before and after going through security
Bewley says custodians are also working hard to disinfect all surfaces at the Tucson Airport.
“We have upgraded all of our cleaning supplies to be more 'hospital grade,’” she said. “For us, [cleaning] is normal, the only thing that we have done that’s different is upgrade the cleaning supplies, the frequency [of cleanings] and purchased new equipment.”
TAA workers will wear facemasks in the public parts of the airport, and soon, sneeze guards will go up.
At the few restaurants that have managed to stay open, several tables and chairs have been removed to increase distancing and workers will wear facemasks and clean often.
“We are ready for [travel to increase] and we hope when people are ready to fly, they know they can come to Tucson and have a safe journey,” Bewley said.
The Tucson International Airport has taken a massive financial hit from the pandemic, but Bewley says no airport authority workers have been laid off. The airport was able to secure $22.6 million in funding from the CARES Act.
Passenger numbers are still down 93%, which is a slight increase from the 95% drop the airport recently experienced.
The airport is now averaging about 15 flights a day, compared to the 60 flights before the pandemic. Airlines are making decisions on whether flights are canceled, but when more return, airfare deals will be offered here.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.