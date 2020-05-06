Some Arizona head coaches to take 20 percent pay cuts as changes made to Furlough and Pay Reduction Plan

“Arizona Athletics is a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis. In accordance with the University’s financial mitigation plan, senior leadership and all head coaches are taking salary reductions consistent with the University’s plan. Director of Athletics Dave Heeke as well as head coaches Adia Barnes, Jay Johnson, Sean Miller and Kevin Sumlin have voluntarily offered to take 20 percent salary reductions. We will overcome these immense challenges together with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.”