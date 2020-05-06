Some Arizona head coaches to take 20 percent pay cuts as changes made to Furlough and Pay Reduction Plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona announced Wednesday, May 6, that some of its head coaches will be taking 20 percent pay cuts due to the school’s financial fallout from COVID-19.
The following statement was released from the university:
“Arizona Athletics is a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis. In accordance with the University’s financial mitigation plan, senior leadership and all head coaches are taking salary reductions consistent with the University’s plan. Director of Athletics Dave Heeke as well as head coaches Adia Barnes, Jay Johnson, Sean Miller and Kevin Sumlin have voluntarily offered to take 20 percent salary reductions. We will overcome these immense challenges together with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.”
This news comes after the university announced plans for pay cuts and furloughs last month.
Two modifications have been made to the Furlough and Pay Reduction Plan after the university gathered campus feedback:
- Any University employee earning less than $44,500 will now be exempt from furlough days.
- The Furlough and Pay Reduction Plan now includes additional salary brackets to prevent disproportionate impact on employees. Some employees will now take fewer furlough days or lower pay reductions.
Next week, the school plans to release an online tool in UAccess Employee that will allow all employees to learn just how many furlough days they are required to take or how much of a pay reduction will be forthcoming. Employees can review the data here prior to the release.
