UPDATE: Two arrested in midtown shooting after 3-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives with the Tucson Police Department arrested two adults on felony child abuse charges in connection to the shooting death of a toddler on Tuesday, May 5.
William Skinner, 19, and his girlfriend Valerie Faidley, 22, were arrested following the death of Skinner’s 3-year-old relative, Bryson Skinner, yesterday afternoon. Investigators believe the child died from an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Authorities said in a news release Wednesday that 3-year-old Bryson found the firearm yesterday afternoon at a home on the 800 block of West Roger Road.
Details are limited at this time, however, police said the child’s relatives were home during the accidental shooting.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.