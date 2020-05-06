Weather service issues excessive heat warning for Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tucson and other areas in southern Arizona from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.
Dangerously hot conditions are expected with afternoon temperatures reaching 103 to 108. Overexposure can cause heat cramps and heat exhaustion and, without intervention, can lead to heat stroke. Stay hydrated and limit outdoor activity to morning or late evening hours.
Areas included in the warning include the Tucson metro area, upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley, Tohono O’odham Nation, Southeast Pinal County, South Central Pinal County, Western Pima County and upper San Pedro River Valley.
Another warning is in place through Thursday for portions of south central Arizona. To see details on the warnings, click HERE.
For the entire week’s forecast, click HERE.
