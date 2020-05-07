Arizona Board of Regents approves tuition, fees for upcoming school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona residents attending the state’s three public universities will not see a tuition increase for the upcoming school year the Arizona Board of Regents announced Thursday.
The board approved changes to tuition and fees in a virtual meeting May 7, outlining increases for nonresident students and for some specific university programs.
In-state students attending the University of Arizona will not see a tuition increase for the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release sent Thursday evening. All continuing undergraduate students enrolled in the Tuition Guarantee Program won’t see tuition or fee increases in the coming academic year either.
The UA College of Medicine will see a 3 percent increase in tuition from last year for new, first-year resident students, with no increases for continuing in-state med students. The board established tuition for the UA College of Veterinary Medicine at $45,000 for residents and $69,999 for non-residents, according to the release.
Out-of-state undergraduates attending Arizona State University will see an increase of no more than 5 percent for both online and in-person courses in the upcoming year. The board approved a .5 percent tuition increase for new out-of-state students attending Northern Arizona University on the Pledge program and a 3 percent increase for those students not on the program, the release stated. Online education for NAU undergraduates will increase by 4.6 percent.
For more information about tuition and fees at Arizona universities, visit azregents.edu.
