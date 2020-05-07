Diocese of Tucson to hold food drive May 11-16

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Diocese of Tucson, working with Catholic Community Services, invites all to participate in a food collection drive to assist those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Donations of non-perishable food items can be made at the following locations on the specified dates listed below between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.
Locations and Dates:
Monday, May 11 – St. Mark’s Parish, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85742
Tuesday, May 12 – Santa Monica Parish, 212 W. Medina Road, Tucson, AZ 85756
Wednesday, May 13 – St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 801 N. Grande Ave., Tucson, AZ 85745
Thursday, May 14 – St Cyril of Alexandria, 4725 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ 85712
Thursday, May 14 – Saint Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ 85715
Friday, May 15 – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, AZ 85742
Saturday, May 16 – Saints Peter and Paul, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson, AZ 85719
Suggested Donations:
Canned meat, fish, chicken (pop lid)
Canned soups/stews (pop lid)
Rice
Sugar
Flour
Beans
Breakfast cereals
Cooking oils
Pancake mix
Pancake syrup
Peanut butter
Jelly
Instant oatmeal
Canned vegetables
Canned fruit
Shelf-stable milk
Powdered milk
Macaroni & cheese
Child-friendly snacks
Individual fruit/pudding cups
Individual crackers
Dried fruit
If you are unable to shop, let us do the shopping for you! You may make a monetary gift that will benefit the Catholic Community Services COVID-19 Relief Fund.
Checks may be made out to Catholic Community Services, or online donations are accepted at www.ccs-soaz.org.
