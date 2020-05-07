Diocese of Tucson to hold food drive May 11-16

Local organizations are hosting a second food drive for the community. (Source: unsplash.com)
May 7, 2020 at 10:46 AM MST - Updated May 7 at 10:46 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Diocese of Tucson, working with Catholic Community Services, invites all to participate in a food collection drive to assist those who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Donations of non-perishable food items can be made at the following locations on the specified dates listed below between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Locations and Dates:

Monday, May 11 – St. Mark’s Parish, 2727 W. Tangerine Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85742

Tuesday, May 12 – Santa Monica Parish, 212 W. Medina Road, Tucson, AZ 85756

Wednesday, May 13 – St. Margaret Mary Alacoque, 801 N. Grande Ave., Tucson, AZ 85745

Thursday, May 14 – St Cyril of Alexandria, 4725 E. Pima St., Tucson, AZ 85712

Thursday, May 14 – Saint Pius X, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo, Tucson, AZ 85715

Friday, May 15 – St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 8650 N. Shannon Road, Tucson, AZ 85742

Saturday, May 16 – Saints Peter and Paul, 1946 E. Lee St., Tucson, AZ 85719

Suggested Donations:

Canned meat, fish, chicken (pop lid)

Canned soups/stews (pop lid)

Rice

Sugar

Flour

Beans

Breakfast cereals

Cooking oils

Pancake mix

Pancake syrup

Peanut butter

Jelly

Instant oatmeal

Canned vegetables

Canned fruit

Shelf-stable milk

Powdered milk

Macaroni & cheese

Child-friendly snacks

Individual fruit/pudding cups

Individual crackers

Dried fruit

If you are unable to shop, let us do the shopping for you! You may make a monetary gift that will benefit the Catholic Community Services COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Checks may be made out to Catholic Community Services, or online donations are accepted at www.ccs-soaz.org.

