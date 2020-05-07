Downtown Tucson Partnership gift card program prepares for sixth round

This is how the program works: You spend $25 dollars for a gift card that's worth $35 dollars. The extra $10 is paid for by a sponsor. This week Rio Nuevo sponsored the program for the second time. After this week's 6th round, the program will have invested $210,000 directly into downtown businesses. Each week 1000 gift cards are sold. The program sold out in less than 15 minutes the past two rounds.