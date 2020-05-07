FACT FINDERS: Homelessness and stimulus checks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -How can people who are experiencing homelessness get a stimulus check if they don’t have an address or a bank account?
The IRS says to go to their website and use the Non-Filers tool. However, you will need to enter an address or bank account so they can get that stimulus money to you.
If you don’t have an address, Emma Hockenberg with Primavera in Tucson has a solution.
“Primavera operates a drop-in center that provides a mailing address for people who are either living on the street or who are unstably housed,” she said.
Hockenberg says to receive mail with them, you should first go to their drop-in center and sign up. Once you get your check in the mail, that can present another problem if you don’t have a bank account.
Hockenberg says they can help with that too.
“We are able to help people with vouchers to get ID’s if they’ve had an ID within the state of Arizona pretty recently,” she said. “But the cashing of a check is a challenge.”
Hockenberg says everyone’s individual situation is different and requires different action. The good news is if you reach out to them they will work to help you.
If you need help accessing the internet to logon to the IRS website she says they can help you with that as well.
