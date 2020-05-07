FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another Excessive Heat Warning in Place!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.
THURSDAY: Excessive heat warning in place from 10AM-8PM. Mainly sunny with a high of 103F. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the upper 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with a highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.
SATURDAY: 10% chance of thunderstorms. Mainly sunny with a high in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: 20% chance of thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Breezy.
