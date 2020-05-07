La Encantada shopping center set to reopen May 8

“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to La Encantada Shopping Center,” said Marcos Medrano, Property Manager, La Encantada Shopping Center. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes and more.”