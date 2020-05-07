La Encantada shopping center set to reopen May 8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - La Encantada Shopping Center is re-opening on Friday, May 8.
Opening the retail destination’s doors for shoppers signals a welcome new phase after the government-mandated shutdown.
The center’s re-opening plans include significantly enhanced cleaning and sanitizing protocols, with a focus on frequent touchpoints, to make sure guests and employees feel comfortable and at ease with the return to business.
Added signage and other safeguards also will be in place to assure continued, appropriate social distancing and other precautionary measures.
“We are looking forward to seeing our retail partners and welcoming local shoppers back to La Encantada Shopping Center,” said Marcos Medrano, Property Manager, La Encantada Shopping Center. “More than ever, people are ready to safely get back to the places and activities they’ve been missing and we are excited to be a big part of this. All of us are committed to ensuring our property can get back to making major contributions to our local economy through jobs, sales taxes and more.”
Not all stores and restaurants will be open as of May 7, so you can visit the website LaEncantadaShoppingCenter.com/events/openings for full information and list of retail and restaurants that are open, in accordance with government orders.
For more information, visit LaEncantadaShoppingCenter.com.
