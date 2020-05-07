Local restaurants to resume dine-services, county to create survey for reopening protocols

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Starting May 11, restaurants in Arizona can resume dine-in services but not all are ready to reopen.
“I’ll wait it out till ever," said Martin Fontes, owner of Martin's Comida Chingona. “I think we’re putting people in harms way.”
Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order allows restaurants and coffee shops to resume dine-in services with physical distancing measures on Monday, May 11. But come that day, Martin will keep his doors closed, but window open for takeout.
“I will not open the restaurant and have my staff come and serve you as I normally do and bring you chips and salsa and beans and napkins and give you tableside service. I won’t do that until I hear the scientists come up with a better idea," Fontes said.
He’s not the only one still apprehensive. Tucson resident Dominic Evans said he'll stick with take-out for the time being.
"It's going to take us a while because we feel, my family, that we want to make sure nothing will be spread and we are taking precautions for the family we have at home."
It’s why Pima County is asking for your input with a new survey.
They’re drafting their own protocols for reopening and seeing what it would take for residents to feel comfortable to dine out.
The survey will help the health department understand which health measures are viewed as more or less important when choosing which restaurants to dine in after they reopen.
In a memorandum sent to Restaurant and Bar Subcommittee, Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said Gov. Doug Ducey’s latest guidelines were “nonspecific regarding any new temporary regulation to minimize or prevent the spread of COVID-19."
While the letter suggests the county can’t implement its own standards above state rules, it mentions the ability to outline best health practices.
“It is our belief that while the county cannot require certain standards, we should, as a public health agency, be able to recommend best public health standards,” Huckelberry said.
The feedback will help determine best practice guidelines. Residents can take the survey here.
Tiffany Seitsinger said she’s ready to return to local businesses.
"I’m excited for it. It allows businesses a fighting chance to make their money again and keep it open.”
It’s going to take more convincing for Fontes, who’s willing to take the financial hit.
But he’ll continue serving from a distance—for the distant future.
“I am going to continue to do what I’m doing, I’m going to allow people to sit outside and I’m still going to be at an arms distance from people," Fontes said.
