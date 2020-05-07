Not all salons ready to open Friday after COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Salons and barbershops will re-open Friday under Governor Ducey’s guidelines, but not all of them are ready to take customers again.
Erica Escalante has dreamed of owning a salon since she was a kid. A little more than a year ago, that dream came true.
“We were just starting to get over that first year learning curve, and then this happened,” said Erica Escalante, owner Bloom Salon and Beauty Bar.
The salon had to close temporarily during the COVID-19 outbreak, which was a big blow to a new business. It will stay that way for at least a few more days. Her salon will open on the 12th.
“Everyone needs to do what they’re comfortable with, and so that’s kind of the approach we’ve taken,” Escalante said.
She said they just are not ready. She needs more time to get the supplies they need to keep clients and staff safe—from masks, to bleach. Escalante said they did not get any kind of heads up about when salons might be able to reopen.
“It was a surprise to us when they announced the 8. I was honestly was thinking it was going to be the 15,” she said.
Once the announcement hit, she said her phones were ringing off the hook with clients ready to come back in on the 8th. While they will have to wait a bit longer, her appointment book is full. They are not the only salon opening on the 12th.
Gadabout and Verve salons will also open on the 12th, but declined an interview.
Bloom Salon and Beauty Bar said they will have masks for clients who want them and will sanitize high-touch areas every 15 minutes, in addition to other cleaning measures.
