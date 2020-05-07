Oro Valley gets ready to reopen some park amenities, town buildings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Some lobbies at Oro Valley buildings and amenities at town parks will reopen Monday with some restrictions, officials announced Thursday.
Dog parks will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and sports courts will be open from dawn to dusk starting May 11, the release stated. However, the Oro Valley Community and Recreation Center and Oro Valley Aquatic Center will remain closed until further notice.
The Oro Valley Police Department lobby will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. come Monday but will not provide fingerprinting services. Other buildings opening Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. include the water utility building, town administration building, public works and community and economic development buildings as well as the magistrate courts, according to the release.
Town officials suggested residents practice social distancing, proper hygiene and wear face coverings while using public spaces. However, the release did not say how or if officials planned to enforce those guidelines.
Anyone with questions can contact AskOV at ask@orovalleyaz.gov or call 520-229-4711.
