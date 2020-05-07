PACC helps struggling pet owners with drive-thru food distribution for animals

The shelter is currently taking in 20-40 pets in need every day. Because of this, PACC is asking the public for help regarding healthy, friendly stray pets. Finders are encouraged to file a found report and hold the pet to give the owner time to locate their pet and reduce the number of pets coming into the shelter. Lost pets are often found close to their homes. Keeping area shelters free of long-term care animals allows them to be better prepared for the onset of kitten and puppy season as well as the ongoing need to respond to cruelty, neglect and other animals who are in immediate danger or have emergency needs.