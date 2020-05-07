State health department reverses stance on COVID-19 modeling research

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services has reversed its decision to end its relationship with a team of University of Arizona and Arizona State University scientists modeling the coronavirus pandemic in Arizona.
The state had called it a “pause” and said the modelers may be needed again if they were needed for the flu season in the fall.
The team of scientists had been providing modeling data to the state as well as Pima County.
The pause caused concern among many, mostly Democrats, who felt the data was needed because the state is easing its restrictions and it will be needed to monitor whether there’s an increase in cases and/or deaths.
In reversing its decision, the state Department of Health send out this email:
“Earlier today we communicated with the members of the University modeling team and we’re pleased to announce an ongoing partnership to continue providing models. Our initial request for the team was to produce the model that they delivered on April 20th. We were very pleased with the model they provided. Understanding the demands on their time, we let them know that we were putting the modeling project on pause until we could bring them back to assist with modeling COVID-19 resource requirements during the influenza season. Since then, the Universities and team members have expressed a willingness to continue doing this work. We are grateful for their dedication and we look forward to an ongoing partnership.”
The university researchers soon followed with another email:
“Our researchers will continue modeling the COVID-19 spread with our counterparts at ASU and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the Arizona Department of Health Services.”
The news was also welcomed by the Pima County Health Department.
We “need experts to help digest and explain that data because we’re drinking from a fire hose right now in terms of information that’s coming in,” said Dr. Bob England, the Pima County Health Director.
“That’s great news.”
Tucson’s Mayor Regina Romero, who has been critical of the decision also said the reversal was the right decision.
“We need to make decisions based on science and what public health experts tell us,” she said. “And not based on a political agenda.”
