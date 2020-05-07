Tucson group steps up to help teachers prepare for next school year

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As state leaders debate the plan for reopening schools next year, one group is stepping up to help teachers plan ahead.
Treasures 4 Teachers of Tucson is making sure teachers feel prepared for when students head back to the classroom after being away for months.
It couldn't be more perfect timing since it's National Teacher Appreciation Week.
Social distancing has changed the usual means of saying "thank you."
It's also changed how teachers receive donations.
Usually, parents give supplies for summer school, the next school year, or even cash donations.
It’s an important gesture because according to a survey by Adopt A Classroom, 96 percent of teachers purchase supplies for their students from their own pockets.
That's where Treasures 4 Teachers steps in.
They offer teachers recycled and reusable items to restock their classrooms at a super discounted price.
For just $5, teachers can fill an entire bag with whatever they can fit in it.
This week, teachers will receive some items and books for free to help them prepare for the next school year.
To show some extra appreciation, the group is also giving away cards for a free car wash, a free oil change, and free copies.
Of course, to make sure teachers have enough, the store is always looking for more donations.
“Little things like gears, PVC pipe, pieces of plastic, that’s what they’re using for the STEM movement. Besides crayons, markers, and paper, that’s the biggest thing we need,” said Adrienne Ledford, executive director of Treasures 4 Teachers Tucson.
Another big thing the group needs is monetary donations.
Because of the quarantine, they're down two months of rent and may not be able to keep their doors open to teachers much longer.
For more information on how to donate or drop off school supplies, click HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.