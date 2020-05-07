Tucson police investigate midtown homicide

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities identified the victim of a homicide late Wednesday evening as 34-year-old Angel Essono. Essono was found dead in his midtown apartment Tuesday evening.
Detectives with the Tucson Police Department found Essono dead in his apartment on Alvernon Way after a neighbor called police for a welfare check. Police say the woman knocked on Essono’s door earlier that day but did not receive a response and had not heard from him in some time.
At around 5 p.m. May 5, detectives were dispatched to the apartment complex, located at 3003 north Alvernon Way, according to a TPD news release. They went into his apartment where they found him dead on the floor with clear signs of trauma.
Authorities did not disclose Essono’s cause of death.
Anyone with information should call 911.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.