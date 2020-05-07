Tucson police officers help deliver meals to people vulnerable to COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Their job is “to serve and protect.” However, when the badge comes off, that work doesn’t stop for some local police officers.
Nearly two dozen members of the Tucson Police Department took on a special assignment — one that means a great deal to vulnerable residents.
“I just sit right here and wait,” Henry M. Fuenter Jr said.
Fuenter is an older adult who suffers from mobility issues. So, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday he sits on his front porch waiting for food delivery from Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.
The deliveries are looking a bit different these days, though.
“We wear gloves, we change the gloves with each delivery, we wear masks when we go to the door and we don’t go into anyone’s home,” said Detective Mary Pekas.
The faces of those who serve Fuenter are also new.
“Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, our client services have increased by 20 percent and our volunteer pool has turned over by 40 percent,” said Jennifer Tersigni, the interim executive director of Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.
That’s because many of the nonprofit’s regular volunteers are 65 and older, putting them in a higher-risk for the coronavirus.
Mobile Meals recently put out an emergency request for additional drivers and 23 Tucson officers answered the call.
“Whether or not there is a crisis, a pandemic, a natural disaster, people still need those basic needs met,” Pekas said. “And if the people who are there to usually help them aren’t in the capacity to do so, I’m glad that I could step in and do that. It was a pretty easy decision.”
“I want to thank them very much,” Fuenter said. “It’s a life-saver, believe it or not!”
Tersigni said people from other industries — and even some who were recently laid-off — also stepped up to volunteer.
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona feeds about 250 people each day. Officers will be delivering meals on Mondays and Wednesdays.
