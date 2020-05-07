Tucson VA announces the requirement of face coverings on all campuses

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Department of Veterans Affairs is instituting measures requiring use of face coverings on all individuals entering a VA facility.
The measure, which goes into effect on Thursday, May 7, includes employees, patients, volunteers, trainees, contractors or visitors. The requirement affects local VA facilities, including the Southern Arizona VA Health Care System (SAVAHCS) Tucson VA main campus and Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs).
“We take pride in providing top quality healthcare to our Nation’s Heroes and ensuring the health and safety of our Veterans and staff,” said Jennifer Gutowski, SAVAHCS Director.
A recent national study identified several facilities with asymptomatic, COVID-19 positive Veterans and staff, and VA is committed to providing a safe environment for employees and veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cloth face coverings must cover the mouth and nose, fit snugly, allow for breathing without restriction, and should be laundered daily.
The cloth face covering requirement covers communal, patient-care and high-traffic areas, including hallways, waiting rooms and conference rooms and should be followed by all who access VA facilities.
All staff have been provided with appropriate face coverings masks in order to deliver safe health care.
