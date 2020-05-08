FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A cool down with some small chances for rain!

By Stephanie Waldref | May 8, 2020 at 4:47 AM MST - Updated May 8 at 4:47 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The heat is ramping up once again in Southern Arizona. Get ready for another week with temperatures running about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

FRIDAY: 10% chance of storms. Sunny with a highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: 10% chance of storms. Partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with overnight lows in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance of thunderstorms. Mainly sunny with a high in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of thunderstorms with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

