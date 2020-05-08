Former Tucson paramedic discharged from hospital, recovering from COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In an emotional send-off from Saint Mary’s Hospital on Thursday afternoon, former Tucson Fire Department firefighter and St. Mary’s Hospital paramedic Larry Delfs was released after spending nearly seven weeks in the hospital. He was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Delfs recently tested negative twice, which means he is no longer contagious and beat the virus.
Friends and family lined the halls of the hospital, commemorating the moment that almost didn't happen.
“We were told six times over the last 43 days that he wasn’t going to make it 24 hours,” said his daughter Kourtney Trewern.
At times, his battle with COVID-19 seemed bleak, but his family will tell you, he’s a fighter.
“He is very strong,” said his other daughter, Kristin Baker.
No matter what, Delfs wasn't going to go down easy.
“It’s nothing short of a miracle, to be honest, it’s just a miracle he survived,” said Dr. Kapil Lotun, one of Southern Arizona’s premier structural heart disease cardiologists.
A miracle that took the hard work of many. Including the help of a stranger.
Lotun said a plasma donation from a recovered COVID-19 patient in Phoenix named Matt was added to give Delfs the best chance of survival.
He also was on a machine called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, that provides cardiac and respiratory support.
“I don’t know Matt, I’ve spoken to him but he’s just a stranger to us. But boy, what a stranger, think about this," said Dr. Lotun.
The family’s motto of slow, strong, and steady will continue with Delfs as he continues to recover. Something his daughters have to lovingly remind him of.
“Slow, daddy, slow. Be patient. Just a steady progress is what we need from you right now,” Baker said.
So, while Delfs will never forget this day, his family will never forget those who gave him a second chance.
The heroes wearing masks will never forget this victory against the virus.
“We have become friends with these nurses and these doctors and just the connection with them we will forever have that. We will never forget what they have done for our dad,” Trewern said.
Delfs is now headed to a rehabilitation facility to finish his recovery.
