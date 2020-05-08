Llama farm owners excited to learn animals could help in COVID-19 fight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Llamas may be valuable in helping to treat COVID-19.
That news took a lot of people by surprise.
Melissa Cokely’s family owns Cienega Creek Farm in Benson, Arizona.
They have roughly 100 animals, including six llamas.
“They’ve been to shows, they have been guard animals, they’ve been pack animals. They have a wide range of things they have done for us. We like them a lot,” Cokely said.
Normally, they get calls about their alpaca products like fleece and yarn, but lately, friends are reaching out after hearing about a recent study.
Researchers in the U.S. and Belgium just published their findings that show llamas could have antibodies that can be useful to fight COVID-19.
“That would be great, that would be really great. I think that would really give new meanings to the llamas other than spit factories,” Cokely said.
“It’s fascinating,” said Karla Lombana, veterinarian and partner at Jackpot Veterinary Center in Tucson.
“It’s not surprising that potentially a treatment from COVID is going to come out of another species. It’s also not surprising that some of this research has kind of been out there and then all of the sudden this is a study that could have some really important, lasting effects,” Lombana said.
For now, it is too early to tell if llamas could be the heroes of the COVID-19 crisis, but the Cokely family will be watching the research.
“I’m curious. I’d be really interested to see how it turns out,” Cokely said.
