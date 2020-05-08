Many Tucson stores to reopen following sanitation guidelines

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in weeks, many stores will reopen their doors to customers on Friday, May 8.
But despite returning to a sense of normalcy, things will look a little different.
Retailers are asked to follow strict sanitation and physical distancing measures.
That means stores will be limiting the number of employees and customers inside, requiring face coverings, and even testing employees for COVID-19 symptoms before their shifts.
Barbershops and salons can resume hair, nail, waxing, and other services by appointment on Friday.
They must follow these guidelines:
- Limit occupancy
- Up sanitation protocols
- Require cloth face coverings for employees.
- Maintain social distancing (6 feet apart)
But as much as health experts are telling retailers what they should do, the list of recommendations is even longer for shoppers.
Some are obvious like staying 6 feet from others while shopping and in lines.
They also suggest:
- Cover the mouth and nose with face cloths when going out
- Stay home if you feel sick or feel like your immune system is down
- Disinfect your shopping cart, whether the store did so or not.
Health experts say shoppers should immediately use hand sanitizer after they leave a store. Once home, wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
