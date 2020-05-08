Pima County: Telecommuters must return to work once stay-at-home order is lifted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A memo released by Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry on May 4, outlines the plans the county will follow when Gov. Doug Ducey lifts his stay-at-home order.
As of now, unless extended, the stay at home order expires May 15.
The memo, which is available to the public here, states telecommuters must return to work unless they have medical issues, which must be substantiated, or other issues that can be documented.
That has some workers, like Michele Garsha, concerned.
“Just because the governor’s order is lifted, does not mean the pandemic is over,” she said. “And that my risk is any less.”
Garsha, who is also the chair of the county’s American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union, is a restaurant inspector.
She begins her day at home and spends most of her day traveling to various places around the county to do inspections.
She sees no reason why she should be called back to the office.
“I like that I don’t have to be shoulder to shoulder with my co-workers right now,” she said.
She said her desk is connected to another person’s desk “so on a normal day we would basically bump chairs.”
On behalf of 100 of so AFSME workers she represents, she sent this letter to each member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors:
"I respectfully request your action to protect employees through advocating for their safety. In the memorandum drawn up by the County Administrator dated May 4, 2020, are guidelines to gradually return to work as normal. Although the Governor will lift the Stay-at-Home Order shortly, the Mayor of Tucson wishes to have it remain in place for another 60 days. With these vastly different opinions from the top decision makers, it is in our best interest to stick to what is currently working…and that is to continue allow workers to telecommute. A true gradual back to work force would allow for more telecommuting, starting with the current workers on furlough. Social distancing could be achieved with a staggered workforce on four 10-hour days. There really isn’t anything gradual about the current recommendations in the County Administrator’s Memo.
We are good solid people dedicated to our jobs; we want to work and we want to do it safely. Mr. Huckleberry is willing to risk the lives of community members on a multitude of levels with these guidelines for returning to work. Many of the strategies are premature in that, although the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order will be lifted on the 15th of May, the pandemic is not over. Telecommuting has been working. It allows county business to continue and is currently keeping the community safer. Telecommuting reduces risk of infection and protects county employees, their families, coworkers and the public. It doesn’t make sense to remove workers from the safety of their homes to place them in harm’s way by assembling with their coworkers.
Lastly, there is not enough time between now and the 15th to implement many of these effective social distancing strategies such as the use of physical barriers, divide/separate work stations or to obtain disinfectant from an approved supplier. With the hiring freeze, there simply aren’t enough maintenance staff to successfully super-clean every work station several times per day.
Please respond on this matter so that we are clear on your stance with this extremely important issue."
So far, she has not heard back from any of them.
It’s likely a decision many workers and companies will face in the coming weeks as more restrictions are lifted and workers drift back to their jobs.
“It’s working right now so is it the right thing to take that away,” said Trish Muir, the chair of the Pima Area Labor Federation.
She’s concerned the county is looking for ways to open business, tourism and offices without consulting the unions.
The county did not notify the unions of this decision nor did it seek its input.
“The county has allowed people to telecommute,” Muir said. “I struggle to find a reason for them to say we not longer wish to allow this.”
