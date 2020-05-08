Pima County: Telecommuters must return to work once stay-at-home order is lifted

We are good solid people dedicated to our jobs; we want to work and we want to do it safely. Mr. Huckleberry is willing to risk the lives of community members on a multitude of levels with these guidelines for returning to work. Many of the strategies are premature in that, although the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order will be lifted on the 15th of May, the pandemic is not over. Telecommuting has been working. It allows county business to continue and is currently keeping the community safer. Telecommuting reduces risk of infection and protects county employees, their families, coworkers and the public. It doesn’t make sense to remove workers from the safety of their homes to place them in harm’s way by assembling with their coworkers.