Tucson man who shot at police officers sentenced to prison, probation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Roy Brian King, the man involved in an officer-involved shooting in 2018, was sentenced to two years in prison with 106 days time served, Friday afternoon.
In January, King pleaded guilty to attempted aggravated assault, a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a shooting that involved Nathaniel Stout and Steven Clark, officers with the Tucson Police Department, in May 2018.
King was sentenced to two years in prison for the attempted charge on May 7 and will serve five years probation for the latter charge, according to a court spokesperson.
The 2018 incident started after police were dispatched to a domestic violence situation involving King, his wife and his stepson. Stout responded alongside Clark and both approached King’s vehicle near a home on the 700 block of south Hermosa Hills where, they said, King fired at them first.
A bullet King fired struck Stout’s utility belt but the officer was unharmed. King maintained that he did not know the two officers were, indeed, police and that he did not fire first. However, reports from TPD say otherwise, that King fired first and that both Stout and Clark identified themselves as law enforcement.
