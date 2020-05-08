Tucson salons, barbershops reopen following COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Many hair salons and barbershops reopened in Arizona on Friday. A local hair salon in Tucson, Heavenly Hair Salon, was fully booked with appointments.
The salon’s owner, Susanne Montfort, described reopening as “very emotional.” She debated closing before the governor’s order in April citing safety concerns, however, without the mandated closure, she and her stylists couldn’t get any financial help. She said she now feels much more comfortable being open.
"We know a lot more about COVID," Montfort said.
Montfort said she is trying to take every precaution. The salon is stocked with disinfectant and hand sanitizer and is requiring everyone who enters to wear a mask. All guests will have their temperature checked.
"Anyone over 99 and above, we do ask them to leave," she said.
Wearing a mask while getting a hair cut was a new experience for many of her clients, but they expressed their gratitude for the salon reopening.
"I'm glad businesses are starting to open back up," said customer Chuck Meacham.
Customer Wendy Veile said she was also happy to return to the salon.
"Everybody worked so hard to try to make this work," she said. "There is going to be a lot of changes but we're all for that to get us all back on our feet again."
Veile said she took matters into her own hands while the salon was closed and gave herself a hair cut.
“I did cut my bangs on my own twice and that was terrifying,” she said.
