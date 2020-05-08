Two snake-bite incidents reported in Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two snake-bite incidents were reported in Green Valley in the past few days.
On May 7, a woman was bit by a rattlesnake. The 67-year-old said she was walking her dog near the front patio of her home when she was bitten on the foot by the snake.
Green Valley Fire District responded to the call, found the snake and identified it as a rattlesnake.
The area of the bite did not swell and she was in minor pain. She was taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital by her husband.
On the morning of May 8, an 81-year-old man was bitten on the left ankle by a snake. He was walking near a golf course and went to retrieve a golf ball from the brush when he was bit and called 911. He was later transported to Banner Main Hospital. The type of snake was not identified.
GVFD said they take an average of 20-25 snake-related calls daily. With the increase in the temperatures the reptiles are very active now in the mornings and evenings.
To learn more about rattlesnake avoidance, click HERE.
