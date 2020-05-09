Two-vehicle collision prompts road closures on north side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A collision investigation is blocking traffic at Orange Grove Road and La Canada Drive.
Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area Saturday afternoon and closed eastbound Orange Grove Road traffic at La Canada for the investigation, according to a community alert.
No one was hurt in the collision, according to an email from a PCSD spokesperson Deputy Marissa Hernandez.
Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.