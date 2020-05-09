FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance of showers this weekend!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We have another chance to see showers and thunderstorms for your Mother's Day. The main threats will be dry lightning, gusty winds and blowing dust. Dry conditions return by next week as temperatures hover around our average.
TONIGHT: 20 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Overnight lows in the upper 60s.
TOMORROW: 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy day.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the lower 90s. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the lower 90s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-90s.
