A Mountain turns blue for healthcare workers during National Nurses, National Hospital Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson’s beloved A Mountain changed its outfit this week to support healthcare workers battling COVID-19.
Usually in all-white, the mountain’s iconic "A" was lathered up in royal blue to say “thank you” to those battling the coronavirus on the frontlines.
Officials with the Tucson Medical Center said they came up with the idea because most of the events for National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week, which is from May 10 to May 16, had to be canceled because of the coronavirus.
