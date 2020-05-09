Sheriff’s department searches for man involved in robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who robbed a bank on the north side Saturday afternoon.
Investigators with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the man fled the area after robbing a US Bank on Oracle Road at around 1:20 p.m. May 9. The suspect is described as a white man, wearing a tan baseball cap, black long sleeve shirt, dark baggy pants and blue backpack, according to a community alert.
It’s unclear if the man was armed or if he made off with any money, however, no one was hurt in the incident.
Anyone with information on the robbery or the man’s whereabouts should call 911.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.