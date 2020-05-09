Some Tucson businesses to reopen after COVID-19 closures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s not business as usual, but it’s a step closer.
On Friday, stores across southern Arizona started to reopen as a part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order earlier this month allowing some businesses to open up with social distancing measures.
It’s a relief for some retail stores to be back open and operating, like Swindlers on University Boulevard.
“Today’s our first day back and we’re really excited,” said manager Christina Romero.
They have been closed since March 19 but still operating online. Romero said opening today was perfect timing as they can still get sales from remaining students before the summer.
“We definitely wanted to open up this weekend for the last rush before the remainder of the students potentially go home or go to different places," Romero said.
They’re sticking with limited hours and increased sanitation for the time being.
"We’re not taking cash and for the time being we’re not doing fitting rooms to avoid a little bit more contact.”
But for some business owners, being extra cautious did not outweigh the risk.
“The coronavirus is still happening," said Co-Owner of Antigone Books on Fourth Avenue Kate Stern.
Stern said they’ll be keeping their doors locked and continue to fulfill online orders until they’re sure it’s safe.
“Until it’s safe to re-open them and we don’t feel that we’re putting our staff and our customers at risk and ourselves,” Stern said.
For the stores that are open, there are plenty of customers willing to shop.
“I think everybody just has to be cautious," said customer Terry Cook.
Under the consensus that it will be a while before running errands returns to feeling normal.
“Until we can get a grip on this I believe that everybody needs to do their part and it’ll help,” Cook said.
